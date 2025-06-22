Episode 855: Border Security and the Los Angeles Protests

Newt discusses the recent ICE raids and protests in Los Angeles with Joshua Treviño, Senior Fellow for the Western Hemisphere Initiative at the America First Policy Institute. Their conversation explores the symbolic and political implications of Mexican flags during the unrest, the historical context of leftist mobilization in the U.S., and the influence of Mexican cartels and the Mexican government on immigration and violence. Treviño argues that the protests are part of a broader strategy to undermine American sovereignty and law enforcement, supported by the Mexican regime. Their discussion also covers the operational challenges of mass deportation, the role of employers in immigration enforcement, and the potential for conflict with the Mexican government. Treviño emphasizes the need for decisive action against cartels and suggests that the U.S. must address these issues proactively to avoid a more severe confrontation in the future.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.