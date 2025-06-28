Episode 857: Gianno Caldwell on “The Day My Brother Was Murdered”

Newt talks with Gianno Caldwell, a political analyst for Fox News, about his new book, "The Day My Brother Was Murdered: My Journey Through America's Violent Crime Crisis." They discuss the tragic loss of Gianno’s 18-year-old brother Christian, who was an innocent victim of gun violence in Chicago. Their conversation explores the broader issue of urban violence, recounting eight other murders that occurred on the same night, highlighting the human tragedy and offering insights for creating safer communities. Caldwell, a political analyst and founder of the Caldwell Institute, discusses the impact of soft-on-crime policies and the role of progressive prosecutors funded by George Soros in exacerbating crime rates. He advocates for stronger law enforcement, community cooperation with police, and the importance of family and faith in addressing the root causes of violence. The Caldwell Institute aims to support victims' families and promote public safety reforms.

