Episode 858: Ibogaine – A Breakthrough Treatment for Addiction

Newt talks with W. Brian Hubbard, Executive Director of Americans for Ibogaine, about the groundbreaking initiative in Texas to research Ibogaine, a powerful psychedelic, for its potential in treating opioid addiction, traumatic brain injury, and depression. Governor Greg Abbott approved a $50 million dollar investment, marking one of the largest government investments in psychedelic medicine. Hubbard was instrumental in getting the Texas initiative passed and is advocating for similar programs in other states. Hubbard shares his journey from a legal career in Kentucky, witnessing the opioid epidemic's impact, to leading efforts for Ibogaine research. He highlights the drug's potential to revolutionize addiction treatment, citing its success in interrupting addiction and restoring brain function. Their conversation also touches on the political challenges faced in Kentucky and the promising developments in Texas, where a public-private partnership aims to conduct FDA trials. Their discussion underscores the potential of Ibogaine to transform healthcare by offering a restorative treatment for addiction and neurological conditions, with hopes of broader acceptance and integration into the U.S. healthcare system.

