Episode 859: Ibogaine – The Science Behind How It Works

Newt talks with Dr. Nolan Williams, M.D., Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Stanford University and co-author of the Stanford Medicine study, “Magnesium-ibogaine therapy in veterans with traumatic brain injuries.” Stanford Medicine researchers have discovered that ibogaine, a plant-based psychoactive drug, combined with magnesium, can safely and effectively reduce PTSD, anxiety, and depression, while improving functioning in veterans with traumatic brain injury. Published in Nature Medicine, the study included detailed data on 30 U.S. Special Forces veterans who underwent supervised ibogaine treatments. One-month post-treatment, participants showed average reductions of 88% in PTSD symptoms, 87% in depression symptoms, and 81% in anxiety symptoms, alongside cognitive improvements. Dr. Williams discusses the potential of ibogaine for neural repair and addiction treatment, highlighting its ability to reestablish critical periods of brain plasticity and unbiased choice in addiction recovery. Despite cardiac risks, mitigated by magnesium, ibogaine offers promising results, with ongoing efforts to gain FDA approval and integrate it into veteran healthcare. The study suggests ibogaine could revolutionize treatment for PTSD, addiction, and traumatic brain injury, offering long-lasting benefits from a single dose.

