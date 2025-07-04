Episode 860: Jason Chaffetz on “They’re Coming For You”

Newt talks with Jason Chaffetz, former Congressman from Utah and Fox News contributor, about his new book, “They’re Coming For You: How Deep State Spies, NGOs, and Woke Corporations Plan to Push You Out of the Economy.” They discuss the pervasive influence of unelected institutions in American politics. Chaffetz reveals how Democrats are leveraging academia, corporations, and the healthcare system to maintain political control, bypassing traditional government structures. Their conversation highlights the dangers of data collection and privacy violations by both government and private entities, emphasizing the need for legislative action to protect civil liberties. Chaffetz advocates for decentralizing federal agencies to better represent diverse American interests and calls for transparency in data usage. He underscores the urgency of addressing these issues to safeguard democracy and individual freedoms.

