Episode 873: Salena Zito on “Butler”

Newt talks with veteran political reporter Salena Zito about her new book, “Butler: The Untold Story of the Near Assassination of Donald Trump and the Fight for America’s Heartland.” Their discussion centers around the assassination attempt on Donald J. Trump during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13th, 2024. Zito, who was present at the event, shares her firsthand experience and insights into the incident, the subsequent reactions, and the profound impact on Trump and the American electorate. Their conversation explores themes of place, faith, and resilience, highlighting Zito's unique perspective on middle America's relationship with Trump. Her book, which has reached the New York Times Bestseller list, delves into the untold stories of the heartland and Trump's journey back into the electorate's favor. They also discuss the challenges faced by the Secret Service during the event and the broader implications for journalism and political coverage.

