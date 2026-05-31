The TruePlay founder joins Newt Gingrich to discuss faith-based gaming, the dangers facing children online, and why artificial intelligence could reshape society in ways few people fully understand.

Technology entrepreneur Brent Dusing has spent more than two decades at the forefront of innovation, from Silicon Valley startups to pioneering faith-based gaming platforms. In this episode of Newt’s World, Dusing shares his journey from venture-backed technology companies to founding TruePlay, a Christian entertainment platform designed to offer children safe, engaging, and values-driven digital experiences. Along the way, he discusses the growing influence of gaming on childhood development and why he believes families need alternatives to many of today’s dominant digital platforms.

The conversation expands into a broader discussion about artificial intelligence, the concentration of power within major technology companies, and the cultural consequences of rapidly advancing digital systems. Dusing argues that AI presents both extraordinary opportunities and significant risks, particularly when it comes to employment, human purpose, free expression, and faith. Together, he and Gingrich explore the intersection of technology, values, and leadership in an era where digital platforms increasingly shape how people learn, communicate, and understand the world.

Listen to their conversation below, or scroll down for an edited transcript.

Edited Transcript

This conversation has been condensed and lightly edited for clarity.

Newt Gingrich

Welcome to Newt’s World. My guest today is Brent Dusing, founder and CEO of TruePlay, a faith-based gaming and entertainment platform for children. Brent, you’ve spent your career at the intersection of technology, entertainment, digital culture, and faith. What first drew you into the technology world?

Brent Dusing

When I graduated from college in 2001, I had already seen how companies like Amazon and eBay were transforming society. Technology seemed like an exciting way to create meaningful change and have a positive impact on people’s lives.

Newt Gingrich

You spent time at Menlo Ventures, one of Silicon Valley’s leading venture capital firms. What did you learn there?

Brent Dusing

I started during a difficult economic period immediately following 9/11. What I learned was how to evaluate opportunities based on fundamentals rather than hype. That experience taught me how to focus on facts, long-term value, and disciplined decision-making.

Newt Gingrich

You later founded Lightside Games and helped pioneer Christian gaming content. What inspired that direction?

Brent Dusing

After becoming a Christian, I became passionate about finding ways to share biblical truth through modern media. Video games are one of the most influential forms of entertainment for young people today. I saw an opportunity to combine high-quality entertainment with meaningful content that could positively impact lives.

Newt Gingrich

That eventually led to TruePlay. What was the vision?

Brent Dusing

The vision was to create content children genuinely enjoy while incorporating biblical truth into every experience. We’re facing a crisis among young people, with rising anxiety, depression, and confusion about identity and purpose. Kids spend enormous amounts of time on screens, so we wanted to provide a healthier alternative.

Newt Gingrich

How have churches responded?

Brent Dusing

Very positively. Many pastors recognize the challenges children face online but often lack tools and resources to address them. TruePlay gives them another option to support families.

Newt Gingrich

One issue many parents worry about is artificial intelligence. Does it concern you that children increasingly interact with AI systems instead of people?

Brent Dusing

It does. We’ve already seen social media create unintended consequences despite promises of greater connection. AI presents similar concerns. Many young people treat AI platforms as sources of truth without understanding that these systems are built around particular assumptions and values.

Newt Gingrich

Some college students have reacted negatively when AI is discussed at graduation ceremonies. Why do you think that is?

Brent Dusing

Because they recognize what AI means for the job market. Entry-level opportunities that once allowed people to build skills and careers are increasingly being automated. There are benefits to AI, but there are also real risks if society doesn’t think carefully about the long-term consequences.

Newt Gingrich

Do you believe AI can enhance creativity and human potential?

Brent Dusing

It can. But there’s also a danger that it concentrates power into the hands of a small number of organizations that control the technology. We have to ensure that innovation strengthens society rather than diminishing human purpose and opportunity.

Newt Gingrich

Can faith and artificial intelligence coexist?

Brent Dusing

They can, but only if people remain grounded in enduring truths. My concern is that many technology leaders increasingly view AI as a solution to every human problem. That can become a form of modern idolatry if we begin placing ultimate trust in technology rather than human judgment, moral responsibility, and faith.

Newt Gingrich

You’ve also spoken about concerns surrounding platforms like Roblox.

Brent Dusing

Yes. Parents need to understand the risks that exist on some online platforms. At TruePlay, we intentionally avoid chat rooms, advertisements, and microtransactions. Our focus is creating a safe environment where children can have fun while learning positive lessons.

Newt Gingrich

How do you balance business, technology, and values?

Brent Dusing

It starts with purpose. We want to create experiences children love while telling stories that reinforce hope, courage, truth, and faith. If we can build something both entertaining and meaningful, we can make a lasting difference.

Newt Gingrich

Brent, thank you for joining me.

Brent Dusing

Thank you. It’s been an honor to be here.

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