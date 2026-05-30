Episode 983: Brent Dusing on TruPlay

Newt talks with Brent Dusing, Founder and CEO of TruPlay, a faith-based gaming and entertainment platform for children. They discuss the growing fears surrounding A.I. and the urgent need for values-driven technology. Dusing began his career at Menlo Ventures leading to his first startup, Cellfire. He describes his conversion to Christianity in the early 2000s and how it led him to create Lightside Games, a Christian gaming studio that reached over seven million players. He created TruPlay as a response to what he describes as a crisis facing American children and the time they spend on screens. TruPlay’s game design is protective: the platform has no chat rooms, no ads, and no micro-purchases, relying instead on a single subscription fee. He emphasizes that TruPlay’s mission is to safeguard children while providing enjoyable experiences that convey messages about God’s truth, aiming to create a space parents can trust. Dusing argues that current AI systems embed anti-Christian values and warns that as AI increasingly governs speech, social media access, and financial transactions, it could be used to classify Christian organizations as “dangerous” groups, restricting their funding and public presence.
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