Episode 982: Scott Rasmussen on “Out of Touch”

Newt talks with Scott Rasmussen, President of RMG Research, about his new book, “Out of Touch: The Elite One Percent and the Battle for America’s Soul.” They discuss the “We the People” project that gathered 1.6 million words from over 2,000 voters across every congressional district to draft a modern Declaration of American Ideals. Rasmussen describes the country as a “10-10-80” nation: 10% on the left and 10% on the right locked in conflict, while 80% quietly embrace founding ideals and focus on everyday life. Rasmussen’s research on the “elite 1%” identifies a small, politically active group, disproportionately postgraduates, high-income earners, and dense-city residents, whose views diverge sharply from most voters, including strong trust in the federal government, support for sweeping climate policies, and belief that Americans have too much individual freedom. He contends this elite group rejects core ideals of freedom, equality, and self-governance, with about half believing only college graduates should be allowed to vote and traces its intellectual lineage to Woodrow Wilson’s vision of “government by the unelected” and the administrative state.
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