Episode 980: George H. W. Bush and the End of the American Establishment

Newt talks with historian Laurence Jurdem about his new book, “41: George H. W. Bush and the End of the American Establishment.” They discuss Bush’s upbringing in a patrician, duty-bound family culture shaped by his parents and elite institutions such as Phillips Academy and Yale. Bush’s wartime service as the youngest U.S. Navy fighter pilot in World War II, and other formative experiences deepened his sense of mission and sacrifice. Bush’s decision to reject a conventional Connecticut finance career and instead pursue a career in the West Texas oil industry was motivated by a desire for risk, independence and a desire for entrepreneurial achievement. They discuss Bush’s political evolution from an ambitious Senate candidate to President. In assessing Bush’s legacy, Jurdem contends that Bush represents the culmination and “end of the American establishment”: a multi-generational elite of highly experienced, institutionally loyal leaders whose credibility was later undermined by events such as the financial crisis and the Iraq War under subsequent administrations.
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