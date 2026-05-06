Episode 975: John Tillman on “The Political Vise”

Newt talks with John Tillman, CEO of the American Culture Project, about his new book, “The Political Vise: How the Radical Left Controls America and the Path to Regaining Our Liberty.” They discuss how the “radical left” wields power in America and how conservatives should respond. Tillman argues that the left outperforms the right in emotional storytelling, especially on economic issues like gas prices, and contend that conservatives must connect policy to everyday experiences to win public sentiment. Tillman introduces his “political vise” framework, describing politics as a pressurized system in which media pressure from the left, people pressure from the right, and elite influencers, especially government unions, trial lawyers, and nonprofits dependent on government funding, squeeze political decision-makers. Their conversation also examines why Republicans struggle to recruit and retain strong candidates. Tillman argues that people on the right are more drawn to business than politics, that some politicians adopt policy agendas mainly to advance their careers, and that the culture of Washington often pulls conservatives leftward through constituent and donor pressures.
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