Episode 974: Sean Spicer on “Trump 2.0”

Newt talks with Sean Spicer, the 30th White House Press Secretary, about his new book, “Trump 2.0: The Revolution That Will Permanently Transform America.” They discuss how President Trump’s second term in office could be among the most consequential in history. Spicer argues that Trump’s second term will be fundamentally different because of four years of planning by groups like the America First Policy Institute and Gingrich’s America’s New Majority Project, which studied lessons from the first term and built a detailed policy blueprint. He emphasizes that Trump now relies on long-standing loyalists who understand his agenda to serve in roles in the White House and cabinet, reducing internal resistance that hindered his first term in office. Looking ahead, Spicer defines the key theme of Trump 2.0 as “permanency” using legislation rather than executive orders to lock in policy changes that cannot be easily reversed by future administrations. Their conversation concludes with a discussion about Spicer’s extensive political memorabilia collection.
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