Episode 973: Carl DeMaio on the California Governor’s Race

Newt talks with Carl DeMaio, California State Assemblymember, representing District 75, and Chairman of Reform California. They discuss the California governor’s race and the “top two” primary election system. DeMaio describes the risk that Republican candidates may face by potentially being shut out of the general election if no Republican candidates receive a 35% share of the primary vote. After candidate Eric Swalwell dropped out of the race, establishment Democrats are coalescing their support around Xavier Becerra, while billionaire Tom Steyer continues to spend millions of his own money on his campaign. DeMaio urges Republicans to vote for the Republican candidate that is polling the highest to secure a position in the runoff election. They also discuss the details of the California Voter ID Initiative; a proposed 2026 constitutional amendment DeMaio co-authored that would require voter identification and citizenship verification in all future California state elections.
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