Episode 970: Founder’s Fire From 1776 to the Age of Trump

Newt talks with New York Times bestselling author and Pulitzer Prize Finalist, Dr. Arthur Herman, about his new book, “Founders Fire: From 1776 to the Age of Trump,” and the enduring founder mindset in American history, business, and culture. Herman defines a new generation of founders as Americans who embody a core national trait: the belief that individuals can build new enterprises, institutions, and futures through risk-taking, creativity, and self-reliance. He traces this founder spirit through business titans such as John D. Rockefeller, Andrew Carnegie, Henry Ford, Steve Jobs, and Elon Musk, arguing that their innovations transformed society and exemplify American exceptionalism in entrepreneurship and innovation. They discuss President Lincoln’s deep engagement with technology and commerce, his advocacy for railroads, his work as a railroad lawyer, his unique status as the only U.S. president with a patent, and his vision for a transcontinental railroad, as evidence of a founder’s technological and economic mindset. Herman identifies the core traits of founders and encourages listeners to see the fire of genius within themselves and to consider whether they might be founders shaping the nation’s next chapter as it marks its 250th anniversary.

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