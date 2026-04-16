Episode 967: Regulating Online Sports Betting

Newt talks with former Congressman and physician Dr. Greg Ganske about the growing public health risks posed by online sports betting and emerging prediction markets, framed by a broader discussion of sports’ role in personal development and community life. Dr. Ganske argues that sports uniquely teach discipline, teamwork, goal setting, and community cohesion. He warns that the rapid expansion of online betting, driven by ubiquitous smartphone access and aggressive advertising campaigns featuring major sports leagues and star athletes, threatens this integrity by increasing incentives for cheating, point shaving, and manipulation at both professional and collegiate levels. Dr. Ganske highlights gambling disorder as a medically recognized condition associated with loss of control, financial ruin, deception, and bankruptcy, affecting an estimated 2-4 million Americans, with another roughly 10 million people at high risk. Their conversation also examines prediction markets on platforms such as Kalshi and Polymarket, which position themselves as regulated futures markets under the CFTC but, in Ganske’s view, exploit regulatory gaps while enabling betting on elections, assassination risks, and other sensitive events, compounding incentives for abuse. Dr. Ganske outlines potential federal responses, favoring regulation over outright bans due to constitutional and First Amendment concerns.
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