Episode 979: Steve Brusatte on “The Story of Birds”

Newt talks with Steve Brusatte, paleontologist and bestselling author of “The Story of Birds: A New History from Their Dinosaur Origins to the Present.” They discuss a recent fossil discovery in China, a gigantic, long-necked dinosaur found at a construction site that may approach the largest known dinosaur sizes. Brusatte compares these massive sauropods—potentially 100 feet long and 50–60 tons—to modern aircraft. Brusatte reflects on his role advising Jurassic World filmmakers, contrasting his technical academic work with the opportunity to reach mass audiences through films and popular books. They also discuss the modern scientific consensus that birds are living dinosaurs: a surviving, flight-capable branch of the dinosaur family that flourished after the mass extinction. Brusatte likens dinosaur diversity to that of mammals today, emphasizing that many dinosaurs were small and that birds are the dinosaur equivalent of bats—highly specialized, small-bodied fliers within a larger group. He notes that while non-avian dinosaurs died out in the asteroid impact, birds represent the last remnant of this once-dominant lineage. They discuss how birds have become extraordinarily successful: while there are about 6,500 mammal species, there are likely 10,000–15,000 bird species, meaning roughly twice as many bird species as mammals today.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.