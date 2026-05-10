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Episode 977: Peter Carter on Delta and the Future of Air Travel
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Episode 977: Peter Carter on Delta and the Future of Air Travel

Newt Gingrich
May 10, 2026

Newt talks with Peter Carter, President of Delta Air Lines. Their conversation traces Carter’s transition from 23 years as a trial lawyer to airline leadership. Carter explains how trial practice honed his skills in narrative, simplification of complex issues, and problem-solving, which he now applies to business decision-making and risk navigation, helping Delta pursue opportunities. Carter contrasts law firm culture with corporate leadership, describing the shift from revenue generator to support function and emphasizing the need to add enterprise-wide value in a 100,000-person organization. He underscores the hidden complexity of airline operations—about 5,000 procedures must run correctly daily to deliver safe, clean, on-time flights with baggage and high-quality service—and characterizes Delta as an “endlessly complex” business highly sensitive to geopolitical dynamics. Carter highlights Delta’s safety culture and industry-wide collaboration with the FAA, noting that U.S. airlines do not compete on safety but instead fully report and analyze incidents to drive continuous improvement. Looking to the future, Delta aims to become a leading global airline, focusing on expanding its international route network, particularly in underserved markets like the Middle East, Africa, and India.

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