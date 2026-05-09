Episode 976: Bret Baier on “The Case for America”

Newt talks with Bret Baier, Chief Political Anchor of Fox News Channel and the anchor and executive editor of Special Report with Bret Baier, about his new book, “The Case for America: An Argument on Behalf of Our Nation.” Baier makes the case that the United States remains resilient and exceptional despite its flaws. He draws heavily on six presidents, George Washington, Ulysses S. Grant, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower, and Ronald Reagan, to describe American resilience, leadership, and optimism. He argues that the Declaration of Independence was a courageous, high-risk act that defined the nation’s core truths: choosing unity despite dissent, serving as a beacon of freedom, demonstrating a unique capacity for resilience, and remaining a land of opportunity. Their discussion extends to the founders’ disagreements, the risk they faced in signing the Declaration, and the evolution of American political rivalry and reconciliation, exemplified by the bitter split and later warm correspondence between John Adams and Thomas Jefferson. Turning to contemporary politics, Baier contends that the upcoming America 250th celebration offers a chance to rebuild shared civic affection across ideological lines by acknowledging both the country’s problems and its strengths.
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