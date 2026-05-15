Episode 978: Trump and Xi in China

Newt talks with Weifeng Zhong, of the America First Policy Institute, about President Trump’s visit to Beijing and his meetings with Xi Jinping. They describe Chinese diplomatic style as highly choreographed, such as the airport reception and elaborate youth choirs that are used to project confidence and set the stage for pressing core issues like Taiwan. Zhong argues that China’s slowing, export-dependent economy and severe demographic pressures from the one-child policy make closer economic ties with the U.S. necessary. Trump’s large delegation of top U.S. business leaders, especially from technology, semiconductor, and AI sectors, is seen as both a bid for market access and a reflection of where U.S.– China tensions are most acute. Their discussion turns to Chinese dishonesty in areas such as arms transfers to Iran, support for Russia in the Ukraine war, fentanyl exports, COVID transparency, and propaganda in state-controlled media, emphasizing the need to read beyond official narratives. On Taiwan, Zhong argues that Xi’s lack of major achievements and the loss of Hong Kong as a credible model make “reunification” with Taiwan central to the Chinese Communist Party’s search for legitimacy.
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