Gingrich 360

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Arch's avatar
Arch
2h

Who cares? Why don’t Hakeem and is democrat socialist comrades spent some time and thought on problems facing America and its people?

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EducatingBen
6m

Big talk from a little man. Hakeem Jeffries.. if I were him I wouldn't be so sure that Democrats were going to win in november. They've got an islam, marxist, socialist problem in their party, and if that's not a reason to get conservatives off their ass to vote, then I don't know what is.

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