For almost all Americans, going to the doctor will incur a cost that is determined only after a service has been provided. Whereas a mechanic will have repair services printed on a sign, or a restaurant will list prices on a menu, patients are left entirely in the dark about their medical bills until they arrive. Republicans and Democrats in Congress have decided to briefly set aside their differences to explore options for healthcare price transparency.

For example, the “Patients Deserve Price Tags” Act was introduced by a bipartisan team consisting of Senators Roger Marshall (R) and John Hickenlooper (D). The bill would accomplish what its title implies: requiring medical providers to reveal their prices to the public like any other business. This includes hospitals, clinics, and ambulances. By Sen. Marshall’s estimate, the bill could save American families $1,000 each year.

Meanwhile, the American Hospital Association has expressed concerns about “unnecessary administrative burdens” while claiming to support the overall goal of transparency. Organizations like Save Our States and Families USA have come out in support of the bill, believing that it would close pricing loopholes and prevent overcharging. In the Senate, support for the bill was so overwhelming that the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee reached a near-consensus of 21-1 votes in favor. The lone vote against it came from Senator Rand Paul, who stated that “There’s only a very small amount of this market that cares about this and these people don’t have insurance.” He holds the belief that transparency would not necessarily reduce healthcare prices.

Senator Hickenlooper believed differently, arguing that 180 million Americans have been affected by the lack of healthcare price transparency. The final vote for the “Patients Deserve Price Tags” Act will take place on January 3, 2027.

Congress is not the only branch of government advocating for price transparency, however. President Trump has issued warnings to about 500 hospitals, demanding to know their plans for price transparency. Refusal to comply could carry substantial fines, some reaching up to $2 million. This would be a continuation of a 2019 executive order, but presently it serves the purpose of demonstrating federal action against price gouging in healthcare.

Refer a friend

Putting Patients Back in Charge of American Healthcare

Price transparency is essential for a patient-first healthcare approach.

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