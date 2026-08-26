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Jeff Noncent's avatar
Jeff Noncent
2h

The problem is this: the reason why the Democratic party and the Republicans party are not together is because they not unified. The Democratic party is purely Demonic. The Republicans party is following their footsteps.

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