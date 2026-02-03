Given the never-ending negativity of the liberal news media, I thought it might be important to remind everyday citizens about some recent history.

The people who are telling you the Trump administration isn’t doing the right things are the same people who propped up the previous administration while it totally screwed up the country.

The Biden administration left the border wide-open, and the media and Democrats said nothing. The Biden administration allowed prices to skyrocket, and the media and Democrats tried to convince you your grocery and gas bills were going down, not up. The Biden administration stood by as the world fell into chaos, and the media and Democrats tried to distract you with trivia. We now know that the previous administration hid from the American people Joe Biden’s cognitive decline—and the media and Democrats helped.

So, keep these things in mind as you watch and hear pundits bloviate about the Trump administration—and Republican chances in the 2026 midterms.

I wrote a political strategy paper last month, which I shared with several key Republicans in Congress and the White House. It explained how and why Republicans can—and should—have a stunning victory in November. This is an abridged version that It thought might be useful to Americans who are concerned about our nation and the upcoming election.

In keeping with the theme, in 1980, the media believed Ronald Reagan could not possibly win. He did. The media was thrilled in 1983 when Reagan was behind Walter Mondale and John Glenn in the polls. Reagan carried 49 states in 1984. In 1988, Michael Dukakis had a 19-point lead in May. This supposedly guaranteed his Democratic victory (he lost). In 1994, the media and Washington establishment were convinced the GOP would never win control of the House (we did). Years later, they were also certain then-candidate Donald J. Trump couldn’t possibly become president. You get the pattern.

These same people now think the GOP will lose the House—and maybe the Senate. They were wrong in 1980, 1984, 1988, 1994, 2016, and 2024. If Republicans stay focused, they will be wrong in 2026.

If President Trump and the Republicans follow the right strategy, they will win an enormous victory in 2026. Then, America’s future will change decisively. The Roosevelt era will finally collapse after 94 years, and the Trump MAGA era will be ratified and empowered.

The first requirement of victory is belief that victory is possible. This is why I’m writing this piece. An all-out campaign with the right strategies and messages—that offer Americans a path to better lives, more freedom, and more take-home pay—can win decisively.

Consistent and decisive leadership from President Trump is vital and irreplaceable. His historic legacy requires winning in 2026. An all-out commitment by him will be decisive since he is the most powerful and popular Republican. He’s clearly the best political leader in our generation. If his focus every day from now to the election remains on improving the lives of the American people—so we keep the House majority and expand the Senate majority—his victory and legacy will be decisive. If we lose control, the second half of his last term will be non-stop impeachment efforts and investigations.

Give a gift subscription

However, Trump cannot do it alone. This must be a “We the People” election. Every American should understand that their lives, incomes, and values are at stake. New GOP candidates and incumbents must focus on the well-being of American people—despite the news media’s efforts to create diversions.

At America’s New Majority Project, we have identified four enormously popular ideas which will dramatically improve the lives and prosperity of a huge majority of Americans.

First, stopping the tax increases and cutting taxes for working families with the One Big Beautiful Bill is the single most important theme to drive into the public consciousness. In our survey, we learned that when voters were asked to choose between a Republican who voted to stop the largest tax increase in American history and a Democrat who voted to allow it, support for the Republican rose 17 points among all voters. Focusing on the targeted, working-class tax cuts produced a strong, though slightly smaller shift. There is no greater example of political malpractice than the failure of the Republicans at every level to drive home the fact that every single Democrat voted against stopping a massive tax increase on every American family. But there is still time.

Second, bringing transparency on cost, quality, and convenience in health is the single biggest step that can be taken toward affordability. The average family of four is paying $27,000 in health insurance. A market-oriented, transparent health system based on maximum individual control and information is the opposite of the collectivist, bureaucratic model of government control and government-defined behaviors—which Democrats have worked for 80 years to impose on the American people.

Third, re-establishing the central importance of work is a cultural value that runs deep in the American story. This Aug. 22 will be the 30th anniversary of the GOP’s welfare reform being signed by President Bill Clinton. It was so popular, it virtually guaranteed the re-election of the House GOP majority for the first time since 1928. President Ronald Reagan’s rule that “the best social program is a job” is widely supported by most Americans. There are a lot reforms that can be implemented to make work—and learning to work—more desirable and effective. Of course, emphasis on work and individual achievement is anathema to the redistributionist, maximizing dependency model with its emphasis on group identity replacing merit—which the Democrats have advocated since Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society.

Fourth, the scale of fraud and corruption is now so large it is a threat to our culture. It risks creating networks of law breaking so widespread that they undermine the political and law enforcement processes— and the fabric of trust and reliability at the heart of the free enterprise system. The heart of corruption and fraud in America is precisely in the blue states and Democratic-controlled big cities. A dual program to identify and highlight every significant element of fraud and corruption—and to develop bold new systems which pre-empt and block theft and dishonesty before they happen—could be a major step toward a more productive, honest, and fiscally sound America.

Refer a friend

In all four cases, the left is at an enormous disadvantage—and the American people are deeply supportive of the Trump-Republican position. These four issues are powerful, strongly supported, and clearly define basic choices. They should be the heart of the 2026 campaign, drawing a sharp, binary cultural-political choice between Republicans who believe in these things and Democrats who believe in paying off health industry allies, supporting dependency, and seeing fraud as unsolvable. This opportunity is enormous.

So, despite what you may hear, Republicans can—and should—win big in November.

Listen to the latest episode of Newt’s World:

You can manage your subscription preferences to choose the updates, newsletters, and alerts you want to receive on the website.