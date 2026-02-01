Episode 941: Chad Wolf on ICE in Minneapolis

Newt talks with Chad Wolf, Chair of America First Policy Institute's Homeland Security and Immigration division, about the recent events in Minnesota, particularly focusing on immigration enforcement and the role of ICE. Their discussion highlights the challenges faced by ICE in Minneapolis due to local sanctuary policies and the rhetoric from local leaders, which have led to increased violence and danger for ICE officers. Tom Homan, a veteran with over 30 years of experience in immigration enforcement, has been deployed to Minnesota to address these issues. His efforts focus on reducing tensions and ensuring ICE can perform targeted operations to remove dangerous criminals. Their conversation also covers the political climate in Minnesota, where a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security has been filed, challenging ICE's operations. Wolf contrasts Minnesota's approach with that of Florida, where there is cooperation between local law enforcement and ICE, leading to more effective immigration enforcement. Wolf also covers the broader implications of immigration policies under different administrations, with a focus on the Trump administration's efforts to secure the border and reduce illegal entries.
