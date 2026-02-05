Episode 942: The New Fed Chair – Kevin Warsh

Newt talks with Thomas Hoenig, a former Federal Reserve official and Distinguished Senior Fellow at the Mercatus Center, about the nomination of Kevin Warsh as the new Chairman of the Federal Reserve. President Trump’s decision has sparked discussion on Warsh's economic policies. Warsh, known for his hawkish views, is concerned about national debt and quantitative easing, which may lead to tighter policies than President Trump desires. Hoenig believes Warsh is a good choice due to his understanding of markets and fiscal policies, although he will face pressure to implement rate cuts. The independence of the Federal Reserve is emphasized, with Warsh expected to maintain a balance between being friendly to the President and upholding the Fed's independence. His nomination has influenced market behavior, with significant drops in gold and silver prices, reflecting expectations of tighter monetary policy under Warsh. The political landscape is also affected, with discussions on the potential challenges Warsh might face in the Senate confirmation process and the implications of ongoing legal cases involving Federal Reserve officials. The role of the Federal Reserve in the economy is highlighted, with its policies significantly impacting inflation, interest rates, and overall economic stability.
