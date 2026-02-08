Episode 944: America 250 – Jonathan Turley on “Rage and the Republic”

Newt talks with Jonathan Turley, a prominent legal scholar and author, about his new book, "Rage and the Republic: The Unfinished Story of the American Revolution," Turley, who holds the Shapiro Chair for Public Interest Law at George Washington University Law School, explores the unique origins of American democracy and its potential to endure in the 21st century. His book delves into the American Revolution through the perspective of Thomas Paine, highlighting his transformation from a failed individual to a pivotal figure in the revolution. Turley contrasts the American and French Revolutions, emphasizing the role of rage in sparking revolutions and the importance of channeling that rage into productive outcomes, as seen in the ratification of the U.S. Constitution. Their discussion also touches on contemporary challenges, such as the rise of socialism and the impact of AI and robotics on employment, stressing the need to preserve the values that have historically underpinned American success. Turley expresses optimism about America's ability to navigate these challenges, contrasting it with the European Union's bureaucratic struggles. They conclude with reflections on America's continuous evolution and the enduring opportunities it offers for individual advancement.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.