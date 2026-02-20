Episode 947: Will AI Take My Job

Newt talks with Liya Palagashvili, a senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University about the potential impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the labor market. Their conversation highlights the transformative potential of AI in reorganizing work, potentially leading to a shift towards self-employment and independent entrepreneurship. Liya emphasizes that AI can empower workers by automating mundane tasks, allowing them to focus on more valuable activities, and suggests that AI might change how work is organized rather than simply replacing jobs. Their discussion also touches on the historical context of technological advancements, noting that while some jobs are lost, new markets and occupations emerge, leading to overall job growth. They conclude with a discussion on the role of education in preparing for an AI-driven future, considering different approaches to integrating AI into learning environments.
