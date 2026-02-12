Episode 945: Virtual Reality for Seniors

Newt talks with Chris Brickler, co-founder and CEO of Mynd Immersive. He discusses the innovative use of virtual reality (VR) to address challenges faced by an aging population, such as mobility, isolation, and loneliness. Mynd Immersive's VR technology aims to transport seniors out of their mundane environments into engaging experiences, such as concerts and museum tours, enhancing their mental and emotional well-being. Mynd collaborates with universities and researchers to explore the health benefits of VR for older adults. The company has developed partnerships with organizations like the VA and CTA Foundation to expand access to underserved communities and veterans. Research studies, including collaborations with the VA and Stanford, have demonstrated significant reductions in isolation among seniors using Mynd Immersive’s VR technology.
