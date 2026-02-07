Episode 943: MELANIA

Newt talks with Marc Beckman, producer of the new documentary film “Melania” and Melania Trump’s senior advisor and agent for more than 25 years. The film, directed by Brett Ratner, offers an intimate look into the life of Melania Trump, focusing on her role as First Lady and her relationship with President Trump. The film follows her for 20 days leading up to the inauguration on January 20, 2025, and has broken box office records in its first week in theaters. “Melania” aims to provide a groundbreaking visual and sonic experience, diverging from traditional documentary film formats. It features a first-class production team, including two Oscar-winning cinematographers, and a diverse soundtrack with artists like The Rolling Stones and Elvis. The film captures significant moments, such as Mrs. Trump reflecting on her immigrant experience during the inauguration, and her involvement in initiatives like the “Take It Down Act” and foster care reform. Mrs. Trump’s commitment to her family and work ethic is emphasized, with insights into her dedication to her role as First Lady and her involvement in various philanthropic efforts. The film’s success has led to plans for a docuseries to further explore her life, showcasing her as a figure who transcends the traditional role of First Lady.
