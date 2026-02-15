Episode 946: Peter Schweizer on “The Invisible Coup”

Newt talks with Peter Schweizer, about his #1 New York Times bestseller, "The Invisible Coup.” They discuss the concept of weaponized migration, where mass migration is used as a political tool against the United States, orchestrated by both domestic elites and foreign adversaries. Schweizer highlights historical instances like the Mariel boatlift of 1980 as a precursor to current strategies, where foreign governments, such as Cuba, used migration to infiltrate the U.S. with criminals and intelligence operatives. They also discuss the role of Mexico, with its extensive network of consulates in the U.S., which Schweizer claims are used to exert political influence and sovereignty within American borders. Schweizer also raises concerns about birthright citizenship and dual citizenship, particularly in the context of Chinese "birth tourism," where children born in the U.S. are raised abroad but retain American citizenship. He suggests that these practices pose a national security threat, as they create a generation of citizens whose loyalties may not align with the U.S. Their conversation concludes with Schweizer emphasizing the need for the U.S. to address these issues to protect its national security and cultural identity.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.