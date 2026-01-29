Episode 940: Xi Van Fleet on “Made in America”

Newt talks with Xi Van Fleet about her new book, “Made in America: The Hidden History of How the U.S. Enabled Communist China and Created Our Greatest Threat” co-authored with Yu Jie. Her book explores the historical connections between the United States and the rise of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), emphasizing the role of the U.S. in enabling China's current global ambitions. Xi is a prominent anti-communist voice and gained national attention with a speech to the Loudoun County, Virginia school board comparing critical race theory to Mao's cultural revolution, highlighting the dangers of Marxist ideologies in America. They discuss the parallels between identity politics in the U.S, and class divisions in Maoist China, warning of the potential loss of freedom if these ideologies continue to spread. They also discuss the indoctrination occurring within American educational institutions. They conclude with concerns about the CCP's influence, and the internal threats posed by communist ideologies within the United States.
