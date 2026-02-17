Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Middlekauff's avatar
Linda Middlekauff
3h

Sec. Rubio's speech was beautifully profound, direct, and it was spoken with passion and confidence; it was amazing! Your critique, Mr. Speaker, was very well written and helpful in its summary of the centuries old commonalities as contrasted with the urgency of today's vulnerabilities of Western Civilization.

When Rubio listed the historic European characteristics brought to the New World, he also included the spiritual component; in fact, he mentioned Christianity at least 2 times & I think possibly 3. The position of Europe at this time as compared with the mid 20th century is shocking to say the least, and may have something to do with the shift away from Christianity. Would you please consider exploring this topic for future writings or podcasts?

Thank you,

Linda M

Reply
Share
James W's avatar
James W
3hEdited

Great speech, however Marco's parents were not legally registered in Florida when he was born. (They hid him for 4 years). He cannot, therefore, legally run for President as an anchor baby rather than a native born citizen. Sorry, but the devil is in the details and am proud to know what they are. Dr. James Washin

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gingrich 360 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture