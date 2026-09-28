Dear Inner Circle Members,

As I wrote last week, President Donald J. Trump’s speech to the United Nations last week was incredibly powerful.

If the President would develop a similarly clear, focused argument about the midterm elections in November, it could make a tremendous impact. He should plainly lay out the cost of a Democratic victory, describe the many things his administration has achieved, and contrast the next two years depending on who wins. If successful, he could pull off a come from behind win that would shock the media as much as Harry S. Truman did in 1948. Everyone in the media and elite circles was certain Truman was going to lose. But, by winning the argument with the American people, Truman won the election. While President Trump is not on the ballot this year, he is clearly the biggest motivating force for voters nationally.