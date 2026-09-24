If you did not see President Donald J. Trump’s speech at the United Nations, I strongly urge you to take the time to watch it. PBS, YouTube, and several other sources have the entire speech (the PBS coverage is 38 minutes long).

I normally read transcripts rather than watching speeches. In fact, I had read the transcript of this speech. Then a good friend told me it was unique and I really should watch it to understand its full impact.

My friend was right. I have to admit, I liked the speech in part because President Trump talked about a coming Golden Age (and my new book “America’s Golden Age: Trumpism and an Era of Limitless Possibilities” is coming out next month. It fits the optimism and positive thinking that is at the heart of Trump’s approach.

Watching the speech, the first thing that hit me was how calm and comfortable President Trump was at the United Nations. He may seem embattled at home, but in this setting talking with world leaders he was amazingly comfortable. He knows many of them, and he is comfortable sharing with them and acknowledging them.

This speech may be the most comprehensive presentation of a Trump doctrine for the United States in the world that we have seen. He took us on a global tour.

His presentation on the drug cartels as the western hemisphere’s version of ISIS — and his determination to use the United States military to destroy them — was profound. The Mexican delegation seemed comfortable with it.

His explanation of the seizure of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela, and our determined effort to get political prisoners released and help in the transition to a free Venezuela, was compelling. It did not seem to bother the Venezuelan delegation.

Every leftwing professor in the world who is obsessed with colonialism (which for America ended 250 years ago) must have been enraged by President Trump’s casual comment that “to the winner goes the spoils.” It certainly rejected the western guilt, apologist model which has so thoroughly defined our elites.

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The only time real anti-Americanism showed up was when the Cuban delegation walked out as Trump described Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s work at replacing the communist dictatorship.

President Trump’s lengthy section on the Iranian dictatorship was powerful and compelling. It earned spontaneous applause from the General Assembly audience, which really surprised me. However, I do not understand how he can describe so accurately how bad the dictatorship is and still try to cut a deal with them. I thought his lengthy description of how bad the theocratic dictatorship is, at home and abroad, was a strong case for replacing the dictatorship — not finding a compromise with it.

There was a touching moment when he recognized the First Lady’s efforts to help Ukrainian and Russian children be reunited with their native countries.

The most impressive thing about the speech was the fact that in almost every area he touched, the President had been doing things — and not just talking about things. In country after country, and challenge after challenge, there is now a record of Trump’s action and not just his words.

It was a remarkable speech, and I strongly recommend you watch it.

Refer a friend

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