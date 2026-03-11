We have learned a couple of hard lessons from the opening days of the American-Israeli attack on Iran’s religious dictatorship.

The threat of closing the Strait of Hormuz sends oil and natural gas prices skyrocketing for every country in the world. Allies such as Japan are going to become dramatically less supportive if the cost becomes an enormous pain for their own economy.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is bigger, better trained, and more loyal than America might have thought. In the opening two weeks, there are no signs the Revolutionary Guards have been intimidated — or are likely to overthrow their own government. In fact, the anger the guard would face from the Iranian people if it fell apart may be a big factor holding it together.

