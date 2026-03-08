Episode: 953 Iran

Newt talks with Behnam Ben Taleblu, Senior Director for the Foundation for Defense of Democracies Iran Program. Their conversation provides insights into the evolving conflict between the U.S., Israel, and Iran. They discuss the potential for leadership changes within Iran, questioning whether the current regime's Islamic theocratic structure can withstand external pressures and internal dissent. The role of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is examined, as well as the strategic importance of maintaining control over the Strait of Hormuz and the potential economic implications for China, given its reliance on Iranian oil. They conclude with a reflection on the strategic depth and resilience of the IRGC, emphasizing the need for sustained pressure to achieve meaningful change in Iran.
