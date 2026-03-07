Gingrich 360

Episode 952: Men Without Work
Episode 952: Men Without Work

Newt Gingrich
Mar 07, 2026

Newt talks with Dr. Nicholas Eberstadt, the Henry Wendt Chair in Political Economy at the American Enterprise Institute. They discuss the phenomenon of workforce dropouts, particularly among prime-age men in the United States, who are neither working nor seeking employment, a trend that has persisted since the mid-1960s. Their conversation also touches on the societal shifts contributing to these trends, including changes in family dynamics and the rise of technology. Dr. Eberstadt emphasizes the importance of work as a means of self-fulfillment and societal contribution. Known for his extensive work on demographic trends and economic issues, Dr. Eberstadt discusses his latest book, "America's Human Arithmetic," which examines the American condition through a series of essays written over the past 30 years.

