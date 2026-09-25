Find A Theater Near You This Weekend!

REAGAN: DIRECTOR'S CUT will be in select theaters this weekend with 10 minutes of brand-new scenes, never released until now. Don’t miss your chance to revisit this inspiring story of resilience, leadership, and the American spirit, the way it was meant to be seen: in a theater.

Find Theaters Here

Watch the Trailer Below

Find Theaters Here

Promotional message shared by Gingrich 360 in support of REAGAN: DIRECTOR’S CUT.

Listen to this episode of Making Reagan on Newt’s World:

How to Win 2026

The 2026 midterms could be a defining moment for America. Follow Newt Gingrich and Gingrich 360’s latest columns and analysis on the ideas, policies, and strategies Republicans need to win the big arguments, grow the American majority, and deliver real results for the American people.

How to Win 2026 is part of a larger effort to identify the ideas, policies, and arguments that can create a lasting American majority.

Explore our latest columns, research, commentary, and analysis on the Republican Opportunity in 2026.

Republican Opportunity

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