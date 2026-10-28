Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve's avatar
Steve
10h

Sadly, he made a mortal enemy of Congressman Matt Gaetz of Florida. Gaetz was smart, a good salesman, a remarkably effective manipulator, and a Total Douche Bag.

He's now at One America News. Which says a lot about them.

Reply
Share
Bonnie Beresford's avatar
Bonnie Beresford
6h

Thank you for this touching story about the character of Mike Johnson . He is a remarkable and under-appreciated American hero.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gingrich 360 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture