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BC's avatar
BC
2h

I like it. Doesn't matter if Iran has a nuclear weapon or not. They shout "Death to America" and I believe they mean it. I think Trump should have waited until after the midterm elections, but here we are. I propose that we enable the special forces that are already on the ground in Iran (I assume they are) to arm locals and let them pay back their dictators.

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Jeff Noncent's avatar
Jeff Noncent
3h

The war in Iran is not a war, Donald Trump should wipe away the military of Iran to the ground. Second; Iran is a Muslims nation that's mean Ishmael is the father of the Muslims nation. Because God told Abram he will bless you and curse those who curse you. That is exactly what the Muslims is doing to the Israeli.

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