The war with Iran has gone on far longer than people expected — including those in the administration who have been managing the conflict.

If we are determined to protect America’s cities from Iranian nuclear weapons, then we must confront the reality that this is a bigger, longer project than we first assumed.

A military effort on this scale must be supported by the American people or it cannot be sustained.

At America’s New Majority Project, we did a survey in early September to assess where the American people were on the whole issue of stopping the Iranian religiously inspired dictatorship from getting nuclear weapons.

Americans understand what’s at stake: 64 percent agreed that a nuclear-armed Iran could target an American city and kill millions of people.

When informed about the nuclear threat, previous intelligence warnings about potential attacks inside the U.S., the human rights violations in Iran (at least 47,000 Iranians killed this year by their own government), and Iran’s absolute refusal to negotiate in good faith, support for the war jumped from 39 percent to 48 percent and opposition to the war fell from 52 percent to 43 percent.

If President Donald J. Trump made an Oval Office address and then put on a series of “save our cities” rallies, the support for the war would become overwhelming. It is hard to look at a dictatorship which has been chanting “Death to America” since 1979 and pretend they don’t mean it (55 percent of Americans take the threat seriously).

It is vital to have this debate in the next few weeks.

Every Democrat except Sen. John Fetterman has voted to invoke the War Powers Act, cut funding for the effort, or support other means to terminate the war. These would deny the United States a victory and otherwise grant the Iranian Revolutionary Guard a de facto win.

Give a gift subscription

This Democratic strategy of delay and undermine is remarkably like the American left’s strategy in the Vietnam War. It led the North Vietnamese to conclude they would not beat America tactically on the battlefield, but they could win strategically by eroding support for the war among the American people. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s tactical strategy is clear: It is trying to simply survive past the midterms. Iran is hoping for a Democrat victory, which it believes would translate into the strategic victory it seeks. The Iranians clearly see the Democrat position as a strategic tool, which they plan leverage it to the maximum extent.

These facts should lead every Democrat to be forced to answer one question: “Why do you want the United States to lose the war?” They will no doubt equivocate — or insist that the war should never have happened (in attempt to avoid the question). The immediate Republican response must be that we are in a war: Whose side are they on — the United States or the Iranian Revolutionary Guard?

GOP candidates should hammer their opponents (especially incumbents with voting records) over their votes and speeches. Simply stopping the war without victory — or otherwise withholding the resources to win — only helps the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and makes America less safe. There is no wiggle room. Democrats must prioritize Americans’ safety over political showmanship.

The American people understand the danger of this moment. The America’s New Majority Project survey showed 67 percent of Americans believe a nuclear-armed Iran would trigger a nuclear arms race in the region. This includes 85 percent of Republicans, 68 percent of independents, and 51 percent of Democrats. Half of Democratic voters see the danger of a nuclear-armed Iran. But nearly every Democrat in Congress voted to end the war without preventing it. Democratic leaders must be made to answer for their positions.

An open national debate will lead most Americans to vote for American victory and an end to the Iranian dictatorship threat to our cities. This debate must be initiated and sustained by President Trump. The absence of this debate will make the war much harder to sustain and ultimately win.

The American people seem to get what few in Washington do: This is not about Republican or Democrat survival — it is about American survival.

Refer a friend

How to Win 2026

The 2026 midterms could be a defining moment for America. Follow Newt Gingrich and Gingrich 360’s latest columns and analysis on the ideas, policies, and strategies Republicans need to win the big arguments, grow the American majority, and deliver real results for the American people.

How to Win 2026 is part of a larger effort to identify the ideas, policies, and arguments that can create a lasting American majority.

Explore our latest columns, research, commentary, and analysis on the Republican Opportunity in 2026.

Republican Opportunity

You can manage your subscription preferences to choose the updates, newsletters, and alerts you want to receive on the website.