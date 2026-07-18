Newt Gingrich talks with author Richard Battle about the remarkable Americans whose courage, innovation, and perseverance shaped the 20th century and defined the American Century.

Newt Gingrich welcomes bestselling author Richard Battle to discuss his latest book, AmeriCANS Who Made America: 20th Century – The American Century. Battle highlights 43 extraordinary Americans whose determination, leadership, and ingenuity helped the United States overcome some of its greatest challenges — from the Great Depression and two world wars to the Civil Rights Movement and the Space Race. Throughout the conversation, he argues that America's defining characteristic has always been its "can-do spirit" and that the nation's future depends on preserving that mindset for the next generation.

The discussion explores the lives of iconic figures including Audie Murphy, John Wayne, Ronald Reagan, Martin Luther King Jr., Hedy Lamarr, and the Wright Brothers, while also examining the values they shared: perseverance, optimism, personal responsibility, and a willingness to pursue bold ideas despite setbacks. Newt and Battle conclude by reflecting on why America's greatest strength has always been the ability of ordinary people to achieve extraordinary things — and why that lesson remains just as important today.

Listen to the episode below, or scroll down for an edited transcript.

Edited Transcript

This conversation has been condensed and lightly edited for clarity.

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Newt Gingrich

As we continue celebrating America’s 250th anniversary, I’m joined by author Richard Battle to discuss his new book, AmeriCANS Who Made America: 20th Century – The American Century. Richard, what inspired you to create a multi-volume series highlighting the Americans who helped build this country?

Richard Battle

During COVID, I became discouraged by the constant negativity about America. I wanted to remind people that our nation’s success has always been driven by individuals with a “can-do spirit.” I believe every generation has a responsibility to preserve and strengthen the freedoms and opportunities we’ve inherited.

Newt Gingrich

You narrowed more than 200 possible candidates down to just 43. What qualities were you looking for?

Richard Battle

Every person I considered demonstrated perseverance, initiative, and a willingness to pursue their dreams despite obstacles. I wanted readers to discover stories they may not have known and to realize that ordinary people can accomplish extraordinary things.

Newt Gingrich

One of the themes throughout the book is this idea of the American “can-do spirit.” What does that mean to you?

Richard Battle

It’s the willingness to see a need and act rather than waiting for someone else. It’s pursuing your goals with determination and trusting that persistence, combined with God’s providence, can produce remarkable results.

Newt Gingrich

You profile military heroes like Audie Murphy alongside cultural figures like John Wayne and leaders such as Ronald Reagan and Martin Luther King Jr. Why was that variety important?

Richard Battle

The American spirit isn’t limited to one profession or background. Whether it’s a soldier, an entertainer, a president, or a civil rights leader, each of them demonstrated courage, leadership, and a commitment to making America better.

Newt Gingrich

You also devote significant attention to innovators, including Hedy Lamarr and the Wright Brothers.

Richard Battle

Innovation has always been one of America’s defining strengths. Hedy Lamarr’s work ultimately helped make technologies like Wi-Fi, GPS, and Bluetooth possible. The Wright Brothers changed transportation forever. Their stories remind us that people often accomplish far more than anyone expects.

Newt Gingrich

If you could speak directly to young Americans today, what would you tell them?

Richard Battle

Don’t compare yourself to others. Focus on becoming better each day. Pursue your dreams, even when you encounter setbacks. The pain of regret is far greater than the pain of failure.

Newt Gingrich

That idea really resonates. If you never take the risk, you’ll never know what you might have accomplished.

Richard Battle

Exactly. Aim high, keep learning, and don’t let temporary failures define you. America has always been built by people who refused to give up.

Newt Gingrich

Richard, thank you for joining me. Your new book, AmeriCANS Who Made America: 20th Century – The American Century, is available now. I appreciate your commitment to reminding Americans that our future is built by individuals willing to dream big and work hard.

Richard Battle

Thank you, Newt. God bless America.

About the Guest

Richard Battle is an award-winning bestselling author, leadership speaker, and corporate executive based in Austin, Texas. He has written 14 books focused on leadership, American history, and personal development, including the AmeriCANS Who Made America series. Battle has served on advisory councils appointed by former Texas Governor Rick Perry and has been the longtime master of ceremonies for the Texas State Prayer Breakfast hosted by Governor Greg Abbott.

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