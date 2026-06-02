Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bonnie Beresford's avatar
Bonnie Beresford
10m

The current regime in Iran has had 47 years to become convinced that the west won't stop it or hasn't the democratic majority of western leaders to mount an effective opposition.

It looks like Trump is the only western figure with the drive and commitment to finish off the lethal objectives of radical Islam. Freeing Iran would be a huge step in the right direction, even as Iranians are so out of the practice of self-rule.

It will take commitment from many Middle east countries to stop Iran for good. I wonder whether there is a consensus in the ME for that.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gingrich 360 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture