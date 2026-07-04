Newt Gingrich Reads and Explores the Declaration of Independence for America's 250th Anniversary

As America marks its 250th birthday, Newt Gingrich steps away from the traditional interview format for a special Independence Day episode centered on one of the most consequential documents in human history: the Declaration of Independence. Before reading the Declaration in full, Newt transports listeners to Philadelphia in the summer of 1776, explaining the extraordinary circumstances, intellectual foundations, and personal courage that led 56 delegates to risk everything for the cause of liberty.

Throughout the episode, Newt examines why the Declaration remains far more than a historical document. He explores how its revolutionary assertion that our rights come from our Creator rather than government transformed not only America, but the world. By reflecting on the courage of the Founders and the enduring promise of self-government, this episode serves as both a history lesson and a reminder of the principles that continue to shape the American experiment 250 years later.

Listen to the episode below, or scroll down for an edited transcript.

Edited Transcript

This conversation has been condensed and lightly edited for clarity.

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Newt Gingrich

or America’s 250th birthday, I wanted to do something different.

Rather than interview a guest, I wanted us to revisit the document that made the United States possible: the Declaration of Independence.

Growing up in Pennsylvania, I often visited Philadelphia and Independence Hall. Standing where the Founders gathered always reminded me of the remarkable courage they demonstrated. These were ordinary citizens preparing to challenge the most powerful empire on Earth, knowing they could lose everything.

Before we read the Declaration itself, it’s worth remembering the moment they faced.

Imagine Philadelphia in the summer of 1776. The delegates are meeting inside what we now call Independence Hall. The windows are closed to keep conversations private despite the unbearable heat. Fifty-six delegates understand they are making a decision that can never be reversed.

Most had considered themselves loyal British subjects. Over more than a decade, disputes with the Crown gradually convinced them that independence had become unavoidable. The battles at Lexington and Concord, followed by Bunker Hill, demonstrated that the colonies were prepared to resist.

The Continental Congress appointed George Washington to lead the Continental Army, signaling that this was no longer simply Massachusetts’ fight but a cause shared by all thirteen colonies.

At the same time, Thomas Paine’s Common Sense helped persuade Americans that independence was both necessary and achievable.

When Richard Henry Lee introduced his resolution declaring that the colonies “are, and of right ought to be, free and independent States,” Congress recognized they also needed to explain their reasoning to the world.

A committee consisting of John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Roger Sherman, Robert Livingston, and Thomas Jefferson drafted what became the Declaration of Independence. Jefferson wrote most of the language, drawing from ideas about natural rights and self-government that had been developing for generations.

Congress approved independence on July 2, adopted the Declaration on July 4, and the delegates ultimately signed the document knowing they were risking execution if they failed.

Benjamin Franklin famously observed that they must all hang together, or they would surely hang separately.

These were not professional revolutionaries. They were lawyers, merchants, farmers, physicians, and community leaders who believed liberty was worth risking everything.

Today, I’d like to read the Declaration as Abraham Lincoln often approached great texts: slowly enough that every sentence can be understood and appreciated.

When the reading concludes, it is worth remembering what this document accomplished.

The Declaration did far more than announce American independence.

It asserted that human rights come from our Creator, not from government.

It rejected the idea that kings rule by divine right and instead established that legitimate government derives its authority from the consent of the governed.

That revolutionary principle reshaped history.

For 250 years, America has continued striving to live up to those ideals. We have succeeded at times, fallen short at others, but the promise contained in the Declaration continues to inspire people around the world.

The men who signed it pledged their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor without knowing whether they would succeed.

Because they were willing to take that risk, generations of Americans have enjoyed freedoms unlike any the world had previously known.

As we celebrate America’s 250th birthday, may we remember their courage, their vision, and their faith in the future.

Happy Fourth of July.

And here’s to an even brighter next 250 years.

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