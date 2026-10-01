This week, in a sweeping series of actions, President Donald J. Trump further worked to secure America’s long-term global leadership.

First, he hosted a summit with the major leaders in technology and artificial intelligence to reach the landmark Super Intelligence Accords, renaming artificial intelligence to super intelligence in all official government communications. (It seems to be part of the President’s DNA to rebrand things.)

But aside from the AI-to-SI rebrand, several important developments came out of this meeting. Mainly, the President gained commitments from the major tech firms that they would diligently monitor and safeguard against any of their models illegally collecting or sharing information or otherwise endangering the public — particularly when training in the areas of cybersecurity, biosecurity, and chemical weapon threats.

The agreement called for tech firms to cooperate in third-party audits and to set up their own layers of independent monitoring at the company level.

This was an important first step to ensuring that American companies continue to lead in this technology while also keeping the American public safe. As the accord stated, “Over time, it may make sense to codify these steps into laws or regulations. Regardless of ​whether this is required of companies, we believe that ​implementing these ⁠controls and audits is critical to ensuring a safe future for everyone, and each of our companies are committed to doing this.”

Importantly, President Trump put the onus on these companies to police themselves. While many in the elite media are criticizing this concept, it is absolutely critical. President Trump understands that setting up a new, onerous, bureaucratic process would only hamstring American companies — or lead them to develop next generation technology somewhere else. It’s not as though these companies don’t have the means to simply move — possibly to places that are less concerned with America’s success or safety.

Almost as a proof of concept for why we need to maintain the lead in this area, President Trump announced the launch of America.gov. It is an SI-powered website where people can ask straight forward questions about any government services and get fast, clear answers. As the platform matures, Americans will soon be able to go there and perform tasks that used to take hours, with multiple webpages, in minutes. America’s will be able to login and enroll in Medicare, check their Social Security statements, renew their passports, or any other number of once-burdensome tasks.

All these activities capped off in the President’s Golden Age event, which tied together advancements in computing, technology, and other sciences to lay out the vision President Trump has for America’s coming Golden Age.

This of course made me very happy, because my latest book “America’s Golden Age” comes out on Oct. 20. The book specifically discusses how America can invest in science and technology to create much healthier, happier, fuller, more prosperous lives for Americans and reach a true Golden Age.

It felt good to see that President Trump and I are on the same page about the positive future of our country — and how we need to get there.

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