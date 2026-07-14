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Mike Tachyon
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Basically, the Democrats have had a majority behind the scenes, for many decades, and it's mostly been things Americans don't want. So you're saying the Republicans could begin a similar majority, based on transparency and things Americans actually do want, and maintain it for just as long.

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