Americans have been told that the job market is slowing. However, recent data paint a different picture: employers are hiring, layoffs are uncommon, and workers are experiencing greater job stability.

In August, nonfarm payrolls jumped by 162,000, well ahead of the 53,000 expected, while the unemployment rate held steady at 4.1%. That was the strongest monthly gain since March.

The household survey, which is used to calculate the unemployment rate, showed employment rising by 569,000, while 683,000 people entered the labor force. Restaurants and bars gained 59,000 new jobs, government education added 42,000, and manufacturing added 16,000, well above the estimated 5,000. That combination suggests that more Americans are working and more people are actively seeking opportunities.

Other indicators point in the same direction. Planned job cuts in August were the lowest in four years, and hiring plans were the highest since 2023. This matters because employers do not increase hiring when they think the economy is heading for a collapse. They hire when they see demand and opportunities set to grow. The combination of strong hiring and limited layoffs is particularly significant because it suggests that businesses are not simply replacing workers — they are adding jobs.

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The broader lesson is that the labor market is responding to economic conditions. Businesses are continuing to expand their workforce, invest in their operations, and expand. Strong employment also gives Americans greater confidence to spend, save, and invest in their own futures.

This is what a healthy economy looks like: Businesses see opportunity, invest confidently, and hire American workers. When policymakers lower the cost of investment and provide certainty, employers respond by building and hiring.

The latest indicators point in an encouraging direction. Continued hiring, a steady unemployment rate, and restrained layoffs indicate a labor market that remains resilient despite concerns about an economic slowdown. That economic confidence can help sustain consumer demand, encouraging businesses to continue investing, expanding, and creating additional opportunities for workers.

The job market is not merely holding steady. It is showing strength across industries, and if the latest numbers are any indication, American workers have a good reason to be optimistic about the economy.

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