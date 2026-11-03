Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

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ItsMeAgain
13m

I love your hopeful take (and the history of elections in your lifetime).

I am, however, not sure this is a Democrat vs. Republican contest. It is more a Socialist vs. Republican election. If the S's win, I doubt we will have meaningful elections in the future.

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