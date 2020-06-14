The War Against America – Part 1: The Radical Left

We are facing a crisis in America with enormous decisions facing all of us. From the pandemic from China, to a government imposed shutdown, to the killing of George Floyd and the riots and chaos in our cities, we are living through a time of very dramatic change. In a series of episodes, I’ll discuss the challenges we face in America. In Part 1: The Role of the Radical Left.

