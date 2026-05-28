Gingrich 360

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'Nancy Murphy
2h

Regarding the war with Vietnam, the United States pulled out of there for goo in April of 1975 and let the North take over. So I consider that a victory for North Vietnam. What happened? How can you explain that?

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