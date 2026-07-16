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Mike Johnson & Jerry Climer's avatar
Mike Johnson & Jerry Climer
7h

"When America Stops Believing in America, the World Notices" is one of your best. Mr. Speaker

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Damn the torpedoes's avatar
Damn the torpedoes
7h

I think sometimes that our freedoms work against us when they are turned against us by those who hate America. For example, the lack of vetting Islamists who enter the country, take its welfare and generosity, and use our freedom of religion to institute political change in the guise of religion. There comes a time when those who mistake kindness for weakness need to be shown the door, along with those who undermine our history and traditions to influence a generation or two to hate America. Our welfare, immigration, and education systems need an overhaul. Start with all our museums, which I think Doug Burgham is doing. Did you read about the changes at the president’s house in Philadelphia? We’ve been infiltrated by our enemies for generations and we’re just catching on now.

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